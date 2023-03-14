This morning different newscasts shared curious news. A man was arrested after robbing and injuring a person with a sharp weapon. The most surprising thing is that the assailant was made up just like the Joker in his movie appearances.

According to information from Foro TV, the Joker was arrested on Avenida Insurgentes Norte in Mexico City. A few minutes before, he had assaulted a passerby in the Tlacamaca neighborhood of the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office. Fortunately, the victim of the robbery did not suffer serious injuries.

The assailant has yet to be identified, but his outfit looks heavily inspired by the Batman villain. The criminal was wearing a jacket and a shirt, while on his face he used makeup similar to that of the Joaquin Phoenix version.

Obviously the comparisons were not long in coming and even the presenters made reference to this resemblance. They even changed their name from Joker to Huauzontle, a Mexican edible plant, to indicate that it was our version.. Where was Batman when he was needed?

Where can we see the Joker in the future?

Although the Mexican Joker is in jail, we will still be able to see the character in the cinema in 2024. The following year will mark the return of Joaquin Phoenix’s version with a sequel to his 2019 surprise hit. Joker: Folie à Deux.

This tape will feature the participation of Lady Gaga in the role of Dr. Harleen Quinzel. What we know is that it will be a musical that will tell us the love story between the villain and the psychiatrist who later became Harley Quinn. Do you think it can beat the original?

