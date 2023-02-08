Peru.- In the last few hours, the video that shows how a small girl mistook a clown that he had gone to set the mood for a children’s party and began to give it his all thinking that it was the pinata.

There is no doubt that one of the elements that cannot be missing in celebrations, especially in festivities where children go, are the piñatas, which are increasingly creative, but why confuse a clown with one? Well that just happened in Peru.

It was through the TikTok social network where the video was posted showing the exact moment in which a girl, being 100% sure that it was the piñata, began to hit the clown who had attended the event.

According to what can be seen in the viral tiktok, everything in the children’s celebration was going as planned until the moment came when the little ones had to break the piñata.

It was at that moment that a girl wearing a pink dress, who could not hit the hanging object, hit the entertainer in the legs instead of hitting the piñata.

However, until then the situation was not so serious, because the most tragic thing for the clown was when the little girl hit him with the mallet with all his strength in the crotchwhich made the man have to get off the bench where he was in order to rub his intimate area.

As expected, the video uploaded to the Chinese virtual platform did not take long to become popular among users, managing to gather more than 1.5 million reproductions up to this moment, as well as more than 34 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments.

In the comment box, the tiktokers did not miss the opportunity to leave their best jokes and memes about the situation, humorously taking what happened to the clown.

“The joke was to break and he did it. What a good aim,” wrote a netizen.