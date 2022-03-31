Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Raphael Valdez He is originally from this city of Los Mochis, he is 66 years old, of which 32 years he worked as a driver of the public transport service in urban trucks and in the last four years he has dedicated himself to bolero trade.

He specified that at different stages of his life he carried out various activities such as a taco maker, a private security guard and a bolero, the latter basically to be active, not so much as a job to earn money and stay from it, because as a bolero you do not earn to stay.

“I have my family, my children are of legal age, they are independent, I only live with my wife. My pension and what I manage to get out of the bolería is for both of us for food expenses, payment of water bills, electricity and other services, ”she stressed.

Read more: INE invites you to locate the polling places for revocation of the mandate in Sinaloa

A trade that no longer gives

Don Rafael assured that at present the job of shining shoes on public roads is not a business since many people, mainly young people, already wear tennis shoes and if they wear shoes they do not shine them, they prefer to bring them scratched or if they are scratched much better they buy others have to spend on a shoe shine and not precisely because they don’t spend the money, but because they already do it out of vanity, since all the young people prefer to bring new shoes.

“During the day he managed to bowl between 5 and 6 pairs, that is, he hardly goes out to buy a meal, but as I already told you, my main income is my pension. Coming to the bolería is to be busy with something, that being at home doing nothing, it makes you feel down and you end up depressed, especially with this pandemic thing, ”he stressed.

The times change

Don Rafael recalled that when he was five years old he began to shine shoes, but that at that time he would walk the streets with his drawer on his shoulder, he would go to the outskirts of the canteens, he would go to the squares, outside the churches, because because before in those places there was the business for us who dedicated ourselves to shine shoes.

“I still feel good, I still feel strong, the joke is to get excited because staying at home is not good for health, mainly for mental health,” he stressed.

Read more: Long lines at the Japama office in Los Mochis to pay

Don Rafael commented that although it is true that the Covid-19 pandemic came to affect everyone, there are businesses and companies that never closed, since if that had been the case, the local economy would have been affected.

“Even those of us who live from day to day cannot stop working since it is the only way to obtain money, nobody gives us anything for free, that is why we have to leave,” he said.