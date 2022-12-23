On December 4th, the world’s fastest land animal briefly became an influencer. With the support of conservation groups, wildlife fans celebrated International Cheetah Day with videos, data and #savethecheetah fundraising campaigns. “The cheetah is in a race against extinction! Spread the word,” read one circulating post.

Conservation groups, urban zoos, and animated movie makers have long relied on the charisma of large, cute, and endangered species to attract attention. Pleas to save the cheetah, a species that numbers fewer than 7,000 worldwide, raised more than $4 million from US donors last year. Cheetahs do need the help of humans to survive. But by creating and taking advantage of what one researcher calls “extinction shows,” such campaigns distract attention from a larger crisis that threatens all species, including our own.

When humans destroy forests, grasslands, swamps, coral reefs, and other living systems, we not only harm other species, but also destroy our own food supplies, subject our homes to extreme weather conditions, and pollute the air and water. Although we treat conservation as an altruistic pursuit—a special interest championed by a passionate few—it is also a selfish cause. We should approach conservation not as an opportunity for heroism, but as an obligation to the relationships we depend on to survive.

Delegates from more than 190 countries recently gathered in Montreal for the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, known as COP15, where they sought a strategy to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 and reverse it by 2050. Other goals include protecting the One million species estimated to be driven to extinction by human activity, many more immediately threatened by habitat destruction and overhunting than by climate change.

But compared to the 2021 United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, or its follow-up meeting in Egypt last month, this meeting received little press coverage.

One reason for the relative silence may be that it may be easier and more satisfying to focus on the extinction shows. Rescuing a threatened species from extinction is enormously difficult, but it is much easier than changing our priorities to restore the complex and interdependent systems of life on Earth.

Biodiversity protection is more complicated than climate protection, as it relies less directly on technology like cheaper solar panels and has fewer clear measures of success.

So we ponder curiosities like so-called de-extinction, an unproven technology that may one day succeed in creating a hybrid specimen with DNA from extinct and extant species, but will never reverse extinction.

Suzanne Brandon, a doctoral student in sociology who studied the experiences of ‘volunturists’ in Namibia, found that while they were outraged by the general plight of the species, they were largely unaware of or contemptuous of local conservation policies and practices. .

That’s the real problem with extinction spectacles: by capturing our attention and our hearts, they dwarf the countless efforts underway to protect biodiversity from the ground up.

Throughout the North American plains, for example, indigenous communities whose experience has long been ignored by the conservation movement are returning bison to the prairie ecosystem. In North American and European watersheds, beavers, once persecuted as pests, have been embraced by an enthusiastic network of landowners and public land managers as partners in restoration. And in Namibia, a leader in the global community-led conservation movement, a national system of local conservation has enabled those who live alongside endangered and other species to participate in their protection and benefit from opportunities for resulting tourism and hunting.

Thanks in part to the sustained efforts of Namibia’s conservancy members, the Namibia’s cheetah population is not, at least for now, on the brink of extinction, but stable.

All of these efforts are at least somewhat selfish and benefit their human participants as well as other species. Neither, of course, is anything close to a panacea. But with persistence and political acumen, they are beginning to change attitudes and economies, creating opportunities to meet our broader obligations to the rest of life.

They need all the support they can get, from governments at all levels and from all of us whose futures depend on their success.

By: INTELLIGENCE/Michelle Nijhuis