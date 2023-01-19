The February issue of the monthly Ultra Jump Of Shueisha offered a first look at the highly anticipated ninth part of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventurethe long-running manga by Hirohiko Araki. The ninth part will be titled The JOJO Lands and, as stated by Araki in these early stages, will be about a boy who will become incredibly rich in the subtropical islands. The manga will be launched in Japan in the next issue of the magazine, which will be released next March February 17th.

JoJolionthe eighth part of the manga, ended in August 2021, after its debut in Ultra Jump in 2011. The JoJo series began its publication in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, to then be transferred in 2005 to the monthly of the publishing house.

Source: Shueisha Street Anime News Network