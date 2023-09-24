Tariffs for utility services should be determined three years in advance, as this provides opportunities for medium-term planning, Natalya Trunova, auditor of the Accounts Chamber, said in an interview with Izvestia.

“We must strive for this, as this determines the possibility of at least medium-term planning for even complex ongoing repairs,” the auditor said.

In Russia, there is a lot of wear and tear in the utility sector, due to the extremely low quality of network service.

“And not only because the tariff is low. But also because it is very difficult to plan in such conditions,” Trunova emphasized.

According to her, the government decree “On the formation of indices for changes in the size of citizens’ payments for utility services” states that marginal indices and indices by region are established for a period of at least three years, broken down by year.

“But the actual adjustment of the indices occurs annually,” the auditor of the Accounts Chamber emphasized.

