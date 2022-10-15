“The first trains of Russian soldiers who make up the regional military group have arrived in Belarus,” the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement, without specifying the number of these soldiers.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that his country and Russia would deploy a joint military task force in response to what he described as the exacerbation of tension on the country’s western borders.

Lukashenko added that the two countries will deploy a regional military group, and that they have begun to collect forces.

Moscow used Belarus as a staging post for its military operation in Ukraine, sending troops and equipment into northern Ukraine from bases in Belarus.