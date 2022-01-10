The activities of the “Joint Emirates Shield – 50” exercise continued in the western direction of the UAE naval theater, which will continue until January 14, as part of a series of operational exercises scheduled for 2022 with the aim of raising the readiness of the armed forces in all its main units.

Today, the “Joint Emirates Shield-50” exercise witnessed the implementation of large-scale operations of the airborne forces of units of the Land Forces and the Presidential Guard in successive and simultaneous waves on several elected targets.

Coinciding with the operations of the airborne forces, protection operations were carried out by air force fighters and joint aviation helicopters.. Also, naval and air logistical support operations were implemented to support the operations of the airborne forces.



