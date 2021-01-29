The Banking Association (AB) led by Sergio Palazzo again demanded in the second official joint meeting with the business chambers “a pending salary recomposition for 2020 of 2.1 percent, an update for this year in line with the evolution of prices and the recognition as banking of outsourced workers ”.

In a virtual audience with the employers’ chambers, monitored by the officials of the Ministry of Labor, the trade union organization demanded “the recognition as banking of those outsourced by the entities to pay less and avoid contributions and the readjustment of the application table according to the index financial profitability of profit sharing ”.

“The latter arises from the changes imposed by the Central Bank (BCRA), but the union also demanded conditions for the new labor modalities, originated in the incorporation of technology and telework; the extension of the protocol for gender violence to all entities and the payment of the additional fee for daycare ”, indicated a document released by the union.

Hugo Moyano with the leader of La Bancaria, Sergio Palazzo.

The national leadership of the union also demanded “definitions” regarding those who are in charge of caring for minors during the coronavirus pandemic, strict compliance with the Covid-19 protocols in all banks, since some “do not respect social distancing “And the non-reduction of physical security in the branches because it is” inadequate and dangerous, “added the press release.

“It is time for answers, after more than 10 days of starting the joint. In the hearing there were none either. Positive definitions are imposed on this set of claims “, concluded the document of the National General Secretariat of the union entitled” Our claims are clear. The numbers and the reality too ”.

Faced with the failure of the virtual audience, Labor convened the parties for the 11 of February 3 next.

In the union leadership they are not concerned that the discussion is still bogged down.

“We are in the second hearing just,” they told Clarion in La Bancaria.

Last year, the banking sector racked up 34% in salary increases. It was one of the most important recompositions of the formal private sector.