Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and His Excellency Matti Antonin, Minister of State at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, yesterday held the inaugural virtual meeting of the joint committee between the UAE and Finland. In his statements, His Excellency Al Sayegh emphasized the strength of bilateral relations, pointing to the increasing cooperation between the UAE and Finland in recent years, including the increase in economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975.

His Excellency said that holding the inaugural meeting of the joint committee between the UAE and Finland is a distinguished step in advancing the process of bilateral cooperation and coordination, as the UAE considers Finland an important partner in trade, economic and tourism exchange, expressing the UAE’s aspiration to expand common opportunities for growth and prosperity through the work of the committee.

For his part, His Excellency Matti Antonin thanked the UAE for hosting the meeting, and affirmed Finland’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE, noting that the meeting enabled the two sides to discuss the main political and economic issues of common interest.

The two sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in various fields between the UAE and Finland in light of a broader discussion on the global economy and international trade. During the meeting, the two sides presented their observations and discussed a number of political issues of common interest.