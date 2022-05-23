The Czech Rehabilitation Hospital in Al Ain has been accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCIA) – the leading organization in the field of patient safety around the world and headquartered in the United States of America – as the first hospital specializing in rehabilitation and long-term care services to obtain this accreditation in the city of Al Ain during its period standard.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Health Medical Group, which owns the hospital, Dr. Muhammad Badr Al-Saiari, stated that the certificate came after a 5-day field visit by the American team to evaluate the hospital in all medical aspects.

Al-Saiari added: The accreditation has enhanced our ability to provide the best healthcare methods in accordance with international standards, as the ICRC has a trained team and international assessors working on five continents around the world, for a world in which every patient receives health care according to the highest quality, in addition to benefiting from One of the latest global ideas in the field of patient safety and quality improvement.

The Czech Hospital for Rehabilitation Treatment underwent a comprehensive and accurate survey by the Joint Commission International before obtaining accreditation, regarding the quality of the hospital and health care methods, and providing the best services to patients in an innovative way. The Czech Hospital provides long-term care and rehabilitation services that are internationally accredited in the UAE and the Middle East. Middle East, through the use of the best devices and the most advanced technologies in the world, as well as the use of the best types of technology and competencies to serve patients, including medical rehabilitation and restoration of body functions and natural abilities lost due to injuries such as stroke, spinal cord injury, respiratory failure, cancer complications or Amputations, chronic diseases, birth defects, sports injuries and sleeping diseases.

The international accreditation is also the culmination of the initiatives and directions of the management of the group, which, since the establishment of the Czech Hospital for Rehabilitation Therapy, has seen it as an integrated and advanced hospital that provides the best rehabilitation services to patients in the city of Al Ain, praising the support provided by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, based on the interest in the private medical sector, which is considered complementary For the government medical sector and a key partner in providing advanced health services to patients.

The JCIA accreditation of the Czech Hospital for Rehabilitation Therapy in Al Ain is an international recognition of the hospital’s provision of health services and rehabilitation care, and an objective assessment that recognizes the hospital’s achievement of the highest standards and levels of quality in patient care and safety.



