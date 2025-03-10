Former player from Malaga, Villarreal, Milan, Valencia and Sassuolo, Samu Castillejo (30 years) was announced a couple of weeks ago as the new reinforcement of Johor Darul Tazim, a team that just 72 hours before that signing celebrated the conquest of the eleventh consecutive title of the league … Malaysia. A championship that dominates with an iron fist since Tunku Ismail, a heir prince of the Sultan of Johor, became the new owner of an entity that has transformed from the base and in which the flag of Spain looks at the top of the luxurious stadium that opened in 2020. The midfielder is now the thirteenth Spanish soccer player in the staff of a club with insistence to the league and attract some of his old rockers. Dani Güiza, at the end of 2012, opened the air bridge to a country with just over 32 million inhabitants and in which the interest in football increases every year.

Samu Castillejo 30 years. The midfielder, former player of Malaga, Villarreal and Valencia, is the last Spaniard who has taken the step and has just joined the champion of Malaysia. Jesé 32 years. Real Madrid former striker, Betis or Las Palmas joined Johor in October last year.

Castillejo is reunited, among others, with former rivals in the league such as the defense Álvaro González (35), the Canarian midfielders Roque Mesa (35) and Jonathan Viera (35), or striker Jesé Rodríguez (32), a wardrobe with a Spanish accent and in which this flag looks even in thirteen ticket offices. In some of them, such as Jordi Amat, he shares space because the central also has nationality and is international with Indonesia. Everyone arrived in Malaysia attracted to ambition, and a generous economic offer, of Tunku Ismail, a member of the royal family that feels passion for football and who was once seen as a candidate to buy Valencia for its close relationship with Peter Lim.

The prince has built a winning team practically from nowhere. In 2012 he took over the Johor Football and made him Johor Darul Tazim. He did not care that an empty field and two decades without winning were the acquired inheritance. With the son of the richest sultan in the country in front, the club finds no rival in his league, in which he links eleven titles. Since 2014 fans have not known another champion. Nationalized Malaysian, Natxo Insa (38) is the Spanish who has been in the team (2017) and in his record the last seven championships of his team. In addition to Alicante and Jordi Amat, three other Spaniards of the staff have dual nationality: Christian Abad (Malaysia), Oscar Arribas (Philippines) and Eddy Israfilov (Azerbaiyan).

Zubiaurre 28 years. The Guipuzcoan goal, former of the Royal Society, signed for the Johor in 2024 after his passage through the Eldense. Álvaro González 35 years. Zaragoza’s ex defense, Villarreal or Espanyol joined the team in February of this year. Jordi Amat 32 years. The central that militated in the ray or Espanyol has been in the club since 2022. Malaysian has been nationalized. Natxo Insa 38 years. Ex Eibar, Valencia or Celta, the midfielder is the one who has the most in the club (2017). Play with the Malaysian selection.

The last title of the Johor, only a few days ago and with the Argentine coach Héctor Bidoglio sitting on the bench, secured with a victory against the perak open with a goal of the globetrotteros Jesé, who joined the project only a few months before, at the beginning of October 2024. A set that does not stop growing and that in 2015, the year in which he signed a collaboration agreement with the Borussia Dortmund, He became the first in southeastern Asia to lift the AFC Cup, the equivalent of the Europa League in that continent. The Asian Champions continues to be the dream that its millionaire owner remains to be fulfilled, who does not stop strengthening the workforce with veteran Spanish footballers to try to tear down that wall. Its legacy, however, goes far beyond a productive harvest of titles.

Born in 1984, married and with three children, the prince of the Sultanato of Johor has transformed a club that in 2012 was drifting and has elevated the ‘Tigres del Sur’ to the elite of football, making it the best team in Southeast Asia and one of the greatest in Asia. His great success, however, is to have provided the club with a structure, enhanced base football and built facilities with cutting -edge technology that have made it a reference entity in its continent.

Iker Undabarrena 29 years. The Basque midfielder defended the Leganés. In the club since August 2024. Roque table 35 years. The Canary signed in early February. He militated in La Palmas, Seville, Leganés, Valladolid and Sporting. Jonathan Viera 35 years. He played ray, Valencia, Las Palmas and Almería. The midfielder also arrived in February. Juan Muñiz 32 years. Another midfielder. Signed in January 2023, it belonged to the discipline of Sporting de Gijón.

Tunku Ismail’s commitment is not only in soccer players, it has also undertaken an important organizational reform of the club. In addition to expanding the without sparing showcases in signings, it has perfected the work methodology and has executed a powerful investment so that its players enjoy top -level facilities. Those who have passed by say that many top -level European clubs would like to have them at their disposal to work on them. The prince has raised a high -performance training center at the forefront with the latest technology, although the crown jewel is the new Johor FC stadium, with capacity for 40,000 spectators.

The premiere of Samu Castillejo, the last national player to join the Johor’s project, occurred last Tuesday in the match of the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League, against Buriam Thai (0-0).