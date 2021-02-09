The Boris Johnson Government is willing to transform the United Kingdom into a fortress to curb the arrival of new variants of the coronavirus such as the South African one. The Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, announced this Tuesday in the House of Commons a tightening of border control that will notably increase the personal and economic cost of any traveler who wants to enter the country. As of next Monday, to the requirement to present a PCR with a negative result carried out 72 hours before the trip and remain isolated for 10 days upon arrival for travelers from all countries, the requirement to undergo two more tests ―the second and eighth day of the quarantine, which each person must pay out of pocket. The British Government will require that users make an online reservation for these tests before embarking on the journey. Hancock has not detailed the price of these demands, but the average of a PCR in the United Kingdom ranges between 120 and 160 euros. Traveling there will thus increase up to 500 euros. “I am not going to apologize for the harshness of the measures imposed, because we face the greatest challenge to national security that this country has faced in decades,” said the minister.

The British Government has already arranged the services of several hotels so that travelers from 33 countries classified as “high risk” (most of Latin America and Africa, including South Africa, Brazil or Portugal) have to remain isolated in these facilities for 10 days upon arrival in the country. At the moment, six hotels are already prepared to be part of the new system, with a capacity to accommodate 4,600 people. The complete package, which includes the stay, food and the two mandatory PCRs, will cost 1,750 pounds sterling (about 1,992 euros), and must be booked in advance and paid for by travelers.

To reinforce measures that in previous months have not been strictly supervised, Hancock has also announced a tightening of controls and sanctions. The airlines will be obliged to verify that users comply with the new rules. If the first test is not carried out, the fine will be about 1,140 euros. If the second test is avoided, the fine will amount to almost 2,300 euros. And the penalty can range between 5,700 and 11,400 euros for those forced to stay in assigned hotels who try to avoid the mandate. The Government even introduces prison sentences of up to 10 years for those who, being carriers of the virus, lie to the authorities when entering the country.

The announced measures will enter into force in England, the territory of the United Kingdom where the central government has health competence, but the minister has been sure that, after the coordination carried out, the autonomous governments of Scotland, Wales and Ireland of the North will implement a similar regime. As is the Government of Ireland, which shares a common travel space with the United Kingdom. In the Scottish case, the autonomous government is in negotiations with London to impose mandatory hotel quarantine on all travelers whose final destination is Scotland, and not only those from the 33 countries on the “red list”.

The United Kingdom has detected 147 cases of the South African variant of the virus, and health authorities have wanted to calm the population. “It is not the dominant strain in the country, the figures are not close to those of the common virus, which we have faced since last year, nor to those of the British variant, which is now prevalent,” said Edward Argar, the British Secretary of State for Health.

The numbers of infections and deaths from covid-19 begin to decline, after they began to overflow in mid-December. The Government assures that the peak of this third wave has already been overcome, but the detection of the new South African variant has put Downing Street on guard. Johnson has focused his entire strategy on the vaccination plan, which began almost a month earlier than in the rest of Europe. About 13 million people have already received a first dose of the vaccine, and the expectation is to cover the entire population considered vulnerable (over 70 years and residences) before Monday. About 15 million people.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease