We already started 2023, several welcomed the year with a big party, but others preferred solitude to big events. However, there are also people who avoid others to a much higher degree, in fact, they run away from everyone. This is not an isolated phenomenon, as it occurs in different places, with greater or lesser frequency. An example is Japan, where it happens with such assiduity that it has been conceptualized, in this way we obtain the profile of the johatsu, the hikikomori and even the karoshi.

And it is that, many of us spend it with the mentality of “times are difficult”, “life is hard”, “work is intense”, “society’s demands are great”. This fosters the feeling that existing is meaningless and uncomfortable. The days become difficult, probably due to the weight of our role in society.

However, the population generates very specific resistance against the social structures that promote expectations and the different types of responsibilities, which generate complex and repetitive phenomena that are conceptualized. One of them is johatsu, which we present below.

What is a johatsu?

The word johatsu is a special concept that was born from the profiles of the Japanese population —especially, but not restrictively—, and among other concepts of the same range we find the hikikomori.

Johatsu and hikikomori refer to people who avoid others and remain peripheral to society.. They tend to detach easily. Also, specifically, the johatsu are more radical people who leave their lives and start a new one, in a place where no one knows them. They are a kind of ghost even for the state.

Why do people decide to disappear?

The pressure of Japanese society tends to have several facets.They range from debt, job pressure, and layoffs to social expectation and even forced or abusive marriages. There is also the case of young people who do not enter university or girls who are harassed and need to escape from their attackers.

However, if there were a general reason, it would point to the feeling of shame for the “failures” of people who cannot continue to face the environment they know due to criticism. And this, like a vicious circle of a society that is afraid of shame, causes families, afflicted by the same thing, to avoid looking for the relatives who resorted to this alternative to deal with the different situations.

There are many reasons why one might want to disappear.

It should be noted that at least 100,000 people go missing in Japan every year, or it is more accurate to say that there are 100,000 johatsu annually.

Disappearing is doubly embarrassing since ancient Japanese culture preferred to die than escape. Let’s remember the concept of seppuku.

When did the johatsu emerge?

It seems that the johatsu arose for two reasons coupled with various time periods:

After the Second World War.

And, due to the financial crises of 1989 and 2008.

Where do the johatsu go?

There are two spaces that have been removed from the map of Japanand in these reside the johatsu:

the neighborhood of kamagasaki in osaka.

the neighborhood of Sanyasouth of Tokyo.

These places are run by the yakuza who promote a kind of wage labor for them. In this way, a kind of peripheral and invisible society emerges, although it seems that they live in a deplorable way.

How do people manage to vanish?

The bureaucratic motive that helps the johatsu to vanish is the high privacy care that the Japanese state grants to its population. The police do not intercede in “voluntary” disappearances unless there is something as serious as accusations or suspicions of homicide.

In the first instance it is a kind of administrative disappearance. People change their identification documents, and also no longer need them in the places they move to.

In second instance, the japanese culture of lossis another issue that “allows” the population to better deal with or process the event.

Also, thanks to companies like The Rising Sun which is some kind of overnight move that protects the confidential information of its contractors tooth and nail. Such services are implemented more and more.

How to avoid corporeality?

However, the johatsu are people who abandon everything and they become undead after giving up their identity. They disengage from the world and emerge into one where they simply exist as zombies. His corporeality adapts to a new sinister identity.

In fact, the question of erasing identity transposes to cosplayers, which in theory “disappear” the individual, since he is supplanted by someone else. In this way, the idea of ​​Japanese culture of loss is reiterated, although of course, to another degree and from another perspective.

Johatsu Investigations

In 2016, the book by Léna Mauger, a French journalist, was published. Her work is titled The Vanished: The “Evaporated People” of Japan in Stories and Photographsis an investigation about the phenomenon.

The johatsu are people who “voluntarily” disappear —It should be noted that this decision is like a cultural cornering. They start a life on the periphery and disappear from the world.

