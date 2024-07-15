Technological innovation and the advancement of digitalization in the Internet era has generated millions of new jobs around the world. In the United States, this became a window of opportunity for Latinos who migrate to the country in search of better economic conditions.

Over the past decade, More and more Latinos have specialized in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics to be able to develop as professionals in this growing industry, which is expected to generate by 2031 more than 10.9 million jobs.

An exhaustive report by the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), the largest association of Latinos working in this industry in the United States, indicated that from 2010 to 2021 there has been a remarkable 73.6 percent increase in enrollment of American Latinos in university engineering programs.

Analysts highlighted this promising trend for Latino education in the United States, as “the rise of Latinos in bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in engineering underscores their determination to pursue higher education and excellence.” “These trends position Latinos to meet the growing demand for skilled engineering and technology professionals,” the report added.

SHPE, which plays a key role in providing programs and scholarships for students in these areas, recorded an engineering graduation rate of 87.7 percent among its members.

“This is even more impressive considering that more than half of SHPE members were the first in their families to attend” college, the text said.

Latinos are increasingly entering the US technology industry

How important are Latinos to the US labor market?

In addition, the report found that Latinos, who make up nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population, They have a profound economic impact, contributing US$3.2 trillion to the country’s economy.

No less important is the fact that Young people make up 25 percent of this demographic groupwhich represents future job potential that could further benefit the economy.

The Latinos were responsible for 73 percent of workforce growth from 2010 to 2020, “which means an impact on various industries over the years,” the analysis indicated.