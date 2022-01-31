#FocusTM | The draw against Costa Rica exacerbated the crisis that could lead to the dismissal of Martino so that in his place, “Piojo” Herrera arrives again as a “firefighter”.

Writes @enrique_mtzv https://t.co/u9o1DBO4a2 pic.twitter.com/UKQ6HMxJEa

— Halftime (@halftime) January 31, 2022