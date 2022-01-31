The Mexican team delivered yesterday one of the poorest performances throughout the entire tie, possibly of the entire management of Gerardo Martino. The team lacked the ideas and attitude to achieve a result at home that would have almost catapulted them to the next World Cup and they settled for a gray draw.
This situation aggravates the continuity of Gerardo Martino within the Mexican team, since according to Enrique Martínez from MedioTiempo, the work of ‘Tata’ as national coach is already on the tightrope, such is the case that the Mexican Football Federation he gets ready to contact Miguel Herrera so that, like a firefighter, he can save El Tri in an emergency.
Yon de Luisa and his people expect three points from Gerardo Martino next Wednesday. If Mexico does not beat Panama, then ‘Tata’ could be fired and Miguel Herrera would come in as an emergent, with Tigres agreeing to loan the coach. The Argentine coach is the owner of his own destiny, however, he will have to work under pressure and have support on the field, because outside of it they do not have much interference.
