He FC Barcelona has issued a last-minute statement to say goodbye to Portuguese striker Joao Félix, who is leaving the club after a season on loan from Atletico Madrid. Through their social networks, Barcelona thanked Joao Félix for his contribution during his stay in the team, highlighting his professionalism and dedication in each match. Although the club has not officially confirmed that his loan will not be extended, everything indicates that the forward will not continue wearing the Barça shirt.
Joao Félix, who arrived at Barcelona on a loan that promised a lot, managed to score 10 goals and provide 6 assists in 44 games, of which he started 24 times, accumulating a total of 2,110 minutes on the field. Despite his efforts and brilliant moments, the team’s performance and the evolution of the season seem to have led to the decision not to extend his stay in Barcelona.
In addition to Joao Félix, Barcelona has also said goodbye to Joao Cancelo, who arrived on loan from Manchester City under the same conditions. Cancelo, like Félix, will not see his loan extended (or so it seems). The Portuguese right-back has also left a positive impression, but the Barcelona board has decided not to extend his stay with the team. His departure leaves a void in the defence, although his professionalism and skills on the field were undoubtedly valuable during his time at the club.
Subsequently, the club has deleted the two tweets where it said goodbye to both players. What is happening in Barcelona?
#Joaos #continue #Barcelona #club #goodbye #Joao #Félix #Joao #Cancelo #social #networks
Leave a Reply