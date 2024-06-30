🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona also say goodbye to João Cancelo: “João Félix and João Cancelo are not to continue with FC Barcelona”.

“The Spanish defender’s contract ends on June 30, as do the loan contracts for the two Portuguese players, who will return to their respective clubs”. pic.twitter.com/9HNOJdwjW9

