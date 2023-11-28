Tonight starting at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time, FC Barcelona was risking their lives facing Porto in a crucial match for Xavi Hernández’s team since in the other group match, which faced Shaktar and Royal Antwerp , with the victory of the Ukrainians it put them in a position that the Blaugranas could not have imagined at the time the group was drawn. A defeat could have sent them to the Europa League but after today’s victory they will be in the next phase of the tournament.
The ball began to roll in Montjuic and, as normal, possession was going to be controlled by FC Barcelona, although much ado about nothing, since they were having a hard time generating chances and Porto arrived with more danger than those of the natural coach from Terrasa. , the Portuguese met again and again with an Iñaki Peña who gave peace of mind to a FC Barcelona that needed it like eating to not despair. Already in the 26th minute, a disallowed goal from Porto was going to come, which was going to give the Blaugrana defense a wake-up call.
In the 30th minute the European ghosts of the past were going to appear after a goal from Pepé momentarily left FC Barcelona out of the Champions League but just two minutes later Joao Cancelo was going to level the score. In this way the game was going to go to the locker room tunnel.
Already in the second half the culé team was going to come out with renewed ideas and 10 seconds after it began, Joao Félix was going to hit the ball against the crossbar, warning that he was hungry for a goal, and so it was, in the 57th minute, the Menino de Oro was going to score a very important goal for FC Barcelona that ensured their place in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Finally, FC Barcelona would win a game that was complicated in some sections.
