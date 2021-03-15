João Felix had a good performance in the meeting before him Getafe. Portuguese came out in the second half and the Atlético was another team João Félix entered the field first and then Lemar, Dembélé and Lodi. A team that was close to scoring. The forward did score a goal but it was annulled and on another occasion he shot at goal with great danger. A João Félix active, with want to curdle a good game. Atlético is having patience with the young footballer, 21, in his second season in the Madrid entity. Nobody is aware that he is a player with a technical quality above the rest and a footballer who must be decisive in the final stretch of the season.

The dialogue Come in João Felix and the people of Athletic is constant. Both by the coaching staff and the leaders. To the footballer he does not lack the affection from all levels of the club: Simeone, Berta, Miguel Ángel Gil … Find the best João Félix is still one of the Cholo goals. Before him Chelsea no one doubts that the Portuguese will be in the rojiblanco starting eleven in a match in which Atlético need to win and turn the tie around.

The Atlético signed to João Félix for matches like this Wednesday, encounters against the greats of European football. Simeone will play with the motivation factor to have him in the best conditions against the Premier team.

In the field to João Felix he still has a long way to go to get better, since sometimes it is a bit disoriented, looking for the place where he can do the most damage to his rivals. Luis Suarez is fixed and Correa always pays, scores, gives assists, fights, plays higher or inside … Cholo appreciates Correa’s great work like no one else.

João Felix, for its part, it also commands messages of tranquility to the club, beyond the anger he showed against Villarreal. It has contract until 2026 and its scope for progression and improvement is enormous. He has marked ten goals and given five assists. They are not great numbers, but neither is his season a failure. It has not yet been as decisive as it could have been, and that it pointed to the beginning of the campaign but is a rising value. And at Atlético they know it. And the match against Chelsea arrives, a very expected by all. Y also by João Félix.