Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Jiu-Jitsu Federation announced that the national team, in all its categories, will enter an intensive training camp for 6 weeks, in preparation for participating in the upcoming continental and world championships, which include the West Asian Championship in Jordan next August, the World Championship in Greece in October, and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand during November of this year.

The training camp was launched in different locations in the country, including Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Sharjah, with the aim of improving the performance of the national team players and enhancing their readiness before their participation in the upcoming events, to ensure the continuation of the journey of achievements and to consolidate the country’s leadership on the continental and international arenas.

The camp being held in different locations in the country reflects the Federation’s efforts to provide a model training environment that allows players to adapt to all conditions and various types of challenges during competitions.

The camp is being held under the supervision of Ramon Lemos, coach of the national Jiu-Jitsu team; Yasser Al Qubaisi, technical supervisor at the Jiu-Jitsu Federation; and coaches Eduardo Bellomini, Samuel Araujo, Mohammed Haitham and Faisal Al Ketbi.

Ramon Lemos said: “We realise the importance of optimal preparation to participate in the upcoming continental and global events, the most important of which is the West Asian Championship organised by the Asian Federation in Jordan early next August, followed by the World Championship hosted by Greece in October, and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand in November.”

He added: “We are working to enhance the players’ capabilities on the mental, physical and technical levels, through integrated training programs based on the best training techniques. This includes enhancing concentration capabilities, raising mental and psychological readiness rates, improving fitness and physical strength, and developing technical skills, through specialized training that contributes to improving the players’ performance, and ensures excellence and reaching the podiums in upcoming events.”

Limos extended his sincere thanks to the Jiu-Jitsu Federation for organizing this training camp, given the various benefits it brings to the players at all levels.

“Our national team has succeeded in achieving a journey full of achievements in recent years, and the pace has not changed during the current season, as our team confirmed its superiority once again by maintaining, for the fourth year in a row, the title of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which concluded in Abu Dhabi last May, achieving 18 medals in the adult category. It also shone in the Grand Prix Championship, which concluded in Thailand in June, achieving 15 medals,” he said.

For his part, Yasser Al Qubaisi said: “Our national team players show high levels of commitment and seriousness in training, and the Jiu-Jitsu Federation is keen to provide all forms of support, from holding camps and employing the best training staff, to prepare a generation of Jiu-Jitsu champions. The training camp is held as part of our commitment to preparing and equipping the players in the best possible way, to compete in the upcoming events and excel in their competitions.”