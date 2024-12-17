The Christmas Lottery draw will be held next Sunday, December 22, and millions of Spanish citizens have already bought a ticket for the occasion. Many of them, in fact, will be wondering if they will be lucky and hit the jackpot.

Although it’s all random, the truth is that traditionally some towns have not exactly been lucky in the Christmas draw. And, in fact, there is a Spanish city where ‘Gordo’ has never played.

This city is Melillain which ‘Gordo’ has never played since the beginning of the Christmas Lottery. The jinx is very durable: It’s already more than 200 years (specifically, 211 years, waiting to know what will happen this year) without the ‘Gordo’ playing in the city of Melilla.

Why ‘Gordo’ has never played in Melilla

Although chance counts, and even more so in something as random as the Lottery, there is a statistic that explains, in part, why the ‘Gordo’ of the Christmas Lottery has never been played in Melilla: Melilla It is the region in which the least Christmas Lottery is purchased.

According to the latest data from the Spanish Society of State Lotteries and Betting (SELAE), each citizen of Melilla spends an average of 13.72 euros on the Christmas Lottery (less than a tenth), somewhat below Ceuta (16. 88) euros and almost five times less than the national average, which is 68.48 euros.

It also influences the low purchase data for Melilla tenths. its small population if it is compared with other cities on the Iberian Peninsula. Thus, in the city of Melilla there are barely 85,000 people, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).