That the Jimbee Cartagena project climb a step this 2022/23 season is the challenge set yesterday by coach Duda. The previous year, the melon team was one minute away from playing in the ‘final four’ of the Copa del Rey, one penalty away from avoiding Barcelona in the Spanish Cup, 3 points away from finishing second in the regular competition and 18 seconds to get into the semifinals of the ‘playoff’ for the league title. Matching that or aiming for the “semi-finals or finals” this year is the goal of a Jimbee who does not give up on dreaming big.

“We have enough staff to do it the same or better than in recent seasons,” said Duda, aware, in any case, that there are “less expectations” this time because Jimbe has reported more casualties than highs in the market. Andresito, Solano, Drasler, Marinovic, Peru and Saiotti have already left; and the pivots Juanan and Waltinho have arrived to maintain the high goalscoring figures of other years.

The homegrown players Amín and Pablo Gallego are also reinforcements, new signings of the first team after breaking the affiliation with Zambú Pinatar. Duda counts as new troops two long-term injuries from last season, such as Meira and Juanpi, ready to undergo medical examinations today. Javivi has “a month and a bit” left to join the group. Jimbee closes the squad with fourteen players, although it is likely that some reinforcement will arrive in the winter market.

“We maintain the attitude, the project, the base, the illusion… We have to make the scorers who have arrived contribute so that the team plays what we want to play, which are the semifinals and the finals of the competitions,” Duda said. . The club exceeds the figure of a thousand subscribers when training sessions, scheduled for Monday 8, have not even started. The team will play its home games on Fridays, at nine o’clock at night, as long as the television platforms allow it. On the 19th and 20th there are two confirmed friendlies against Manzanares and Valdepeñas, respectively.