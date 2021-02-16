After a defeat as tough as last Saturday against Barcelona, ​​the best medicine for Jimbee Cartagena is to make up for it this afternoon (Palacio de Deportes, at 5:00 pm) against Betis. It is a postponed match that will allow Duda’s men to be winter champions for the first time in history, to achieve victory, regardless of what Levante does tomorrow. The three points are especially important, because finishing leaders the first part of the season will allow the rojiblancos to be seeded in the Spanish Cup. That appointment is the last week of March, at the WiZink Center in Madrid. Being seeded gives you permission to take on the theoretically weaker opponent.

In Jimbee they have digested well the defeat of just 72 hours ago against Barcelona (2-6). At the club they see it as a slip, “something accidental” and from which the squad should take a lesson. There are young and inexperienced players who have yet to mature and stay focused in such demanding matches. Become mentally strong. Something like that leaves you out of the Spanish Cup at the first change. The project chaired by Miguel Ángel Jiménez Bosque does not know what it is to compete at that level. Quite the opposite of a European champion Barça who could not leave the Palace defeated.

Duda’s team wants Betis, eighth classified and one of the surprises of the season, to pay today for the broken dishes of its hit against the Catalans. The match corresponds to matchday 17 and should have been played in January. It was postponed to this afternoon, due to the coronavirus outbreak detected last month in the Jimbee staff and coaching staff. It is the last pending clash for Cartagena and the one that closes the first part of the season.

Duda describes as “something accidental” the hit 72 hours ago at the Palace against the Barça team (2-6)



If they win, Jimbee will not only be winter champion and seeded, but will again be the leader of the First Division. The summit reached it last Tuesday in Ferrol, it lasted four days until Barcelona and he can play it again today. In any case, the first place will depend on what Levante does tomorrow, in another late commitment. That result will not influence the winter championship at all, which in any case is something purely anecdotal in a year with a calendar out of square due to the coronavirus.

Andresito, down for three weeks



The only casualties of Duda for today are those of Juanpi and Andresito. The one from Campos del Río saw the red card last Saturday, when he stopped with his hand a shot by Ximbinha that was going to be a goal. The referee showed him the direct red card. Andresito’s absence is long overdue. The Spanish international has been suffering from some discomfort in the abductor for several weeks, which has prevented him from playing regularly in 2021. Now he suffers from tendinopathy, nothing serious if the player does not break. He follows a conservative treatment, he does not train fully with his teammates and the forecast is that he will already be at 100% by mid or late March, at the service of Duda in the Spanish Cup. The ex of ElPozo does not finish curdling.