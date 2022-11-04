The Jimbee achieved their second consecutive victory thanks to a very serious game on their visit to Córdoba against a team that could do nothing despite the great spirit of their fans. Duda’s men were superior from start to finish and thanks to their individual power and good defensive work they prevailed and placed third in the qualifying table (1-3).

It was a very close game in the first half. The Jimbee began bossy and wanting to dominate the match and already had a clear chance in the first minute of the game, thanks to a set piece action that Bebe was not able to finish.

1

Cordova Fabio, Lucas Bolo, Del Moral, Viana and Saura. Jesulito, Rodríguez, Viana, Miguelín, Muhammad, Zequi, Ismael and Pulinho also played. See also The boats 'Nemox-BNFix', 'Zalata', 'Maverta' and 'Moti' triumph in the Camino de la Cruz-Punta Este Trophy Regatta 3

jimbee Chemi, Bebe, Mellado, Lucao and Waltinho. Javi Mínguez, Rocha, Motta, Jesús Izquierdo, Juanan, Meira and Raúl Jerez (ps) also played. Goals:

0-1, Juanan (minute 11). 0-2, Lucao (23). 0-3, Motta (26). 1-3, Ishmael (33).

Referees:

Carrión Álvarez and Romero Candela (Castilian Manchego). Yellow to the locals Viana, Del Moral, Zequi, Jusulito, Isamel, Rodríguez, Cristian and Pulinho; and the visitors Mellado, Jesús Izquierdo and Pablo Gallego. Double yellow card and expulsion for Mellado in the 32nd minute.

Incidents:

About 1,500 spectators in the Vista Alegre pavilion. Day 7 of the National Futsal League.

He kept squeezing the Jimbee Cartagena. Rocha had a clear chance in the 8th minute, but covered the local defense under the sticks. Bebe was also able to get past Fabio, but the goalkeeper saved the chance. The territorial dominance of Duda’s men was materialized in the 11th minute, when Juanan introduced the ball into the local area after a great action by Meira’s left wing. His first target.

Luçao, unleashed



Motta took a huge shot from ten meters that hit the local crossbar that could have doubled the difference. Thus came the break. Shortly after starting, Luçao pulled ingenuity and, with a beautiful individual play, made it 0-2. Immediately afterwards, Motta placed the third thanks to a blow with his right leg.

Mellado was expelled for a slight protest and Córdoba took advantage of it to reduce differences through Ismael. However, he continued to defend Duda’s team well and kept his goal intact, which helped him to another victory. The melon growers are now third, and are establishing themselves in the playoff zone. On Friday the 11th (Palacio de Deportes, 9:15 p.m.) it’s time to host Levante. The people of Cartagena are getting better and better.