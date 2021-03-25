Shooting epic with his most punished player. This is how Jimbee Cartagena has gotten into the semifinals of the Spanish Cup for the second time in its history and for the first time since 2004, when Polaris did it by defeating ElPozo (6-7). A goal from a direct free kick from Andresito, a player very weighed down by injuries, has given the ‘ticket’ to Duda’s team with six tenths remaining (1-2). It was a really demanding match against Valdepeñas. He had to suffer and come back. Now is the time to rest and see if Palma or Movistar Inter await on Saturday.

Three years passed from the last participation of a Cartagena team in the Spanish Cup. And it took Valdepeñas less than two minutes to welcome Jimbee Cartagena: a very violent shot by Matheus Preá opened the curtain on this KO tournament. Preá is big, tough and going to shock; That is why Luçao was eaten in the melee, finer than consistent in defense. The pivot was able to turn without discomfort and launch the missile at Chemi, at minute and a half (0-1).

Valdepeñas Edu, Xavi Cols, Sergio González, Chino and Matheus Preá (starting five). José Ruiz, Cainan, Dani Santos, Álex García, Catela and Nano also played. two

Jimbee Cartagena Chemi, Bebe, Luçao, Franklin and Waltinho (starting five). Solano, Avellino, Juanpi, Andresito, Jesús Izquierdo, Marinovic and Mellado also played. Goals 0-1, Matheus Preá (2). 1-1, Andresito (21). 2-1, Andresito (39). Referees Cordero Gallardo and Rabadán Sainz (Andalusian and Valencian). Amarillas to Matheus Preá and Ález García, from Valdepeñas; and Waltinho and Andresito by Jimbee. Incidents 1,500 spectators at the WiZink Center in Madrid. Quarterfinals of the Spanish Cup.

Duda’s team had to row against the current very soon, forced to expose himself from the start with no time to waste. As the minutes passed, he dominated possession and accumulated up to 13 shots on goal, almost all outside and stopped by Edu. Waltinho, Solano and Luçao tried, the latter brushing the stick. Later, Mellado whipped the squad and Marinovic, on the brink of halftime, a shoe that hit the wood. The Valdepeñas goalkeeper responded to all of them, to the pain of a Jimbee who deserved the draw at least for insistence and submachine gun.

Preá, a toothache

Valdepeñas has a shield but also exhibited a sting, with fewer but more dangerous occasions. Those of David Ramos tried it by land, sea and air, from a Chilean by Dani Santos, a toe from Sergio González and a point-blank rejection that Cainan sent to the clouds incomprehensibly. Preá also tried, a toothache for the Jimbee’s defense. His back game was suffered by Jesús Izquierdo and Andresito; He just put the brake on it. Bebe, veteran padlock.

With hammer blows and possession the Jimbee worked; Valdepeñas did the counterattack and surprise. So much stubbornness of Duda’s people ended up knocking down Edu’s door, almost in the first beat of the first part. It was in a mess of legs that the most grandfather of the class, Bebe, shed light on to remove the ball from the Valdepeñera spider web and deliver it to Andresito. The Cordoba winger only had to push her (1-1). Connection made in ElPozo to tie with 19 minutes ahead. All that stretch to the end was a real debauchery; time passed at full speed, in a match that was already more broken, open, dynamic and hot. So uphill, that any mistake could possibly already be a slab. Nobody risked with the goalkeeper-player.

The teams were held by their goalkeepers. Especially Chemi. The Mazarron saved a point-blank shot from Sergio González; his left hand stopped that cannon shot that Chino always pulls out of his hat; and even Preá crashed into him on the way back. He also went wild and forced Edu’s stretch. Jimbee bombed more and Valdepeños equalized in the end, to compensate. Bebe hit the post after a good wall with Mellado and the crossbar repelled Sergio González’s shot with three seconds left. At six tenths, a free-kick from Andresito put Jimbee into the semifinals. The Cordovan has a very complicated season with injuries and could not contain his tears.