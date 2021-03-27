The Jimbee Cartagena said goodbye this Saturday to the Spanish Cup, when falling in the semifinals against the powerful Movistar Inter (2-0) in a very even match that he chose the aim. Those of Duda lacked success, and the necessary fortune that appeared in the rooms against Valdepeñas. But he fell with pride, with honor, for his ability to put Tino Pérez’s men on the ropes and dream of a draw until the last minute. The match ended with Juanpi as goalkeeper-player and greater precision from those of Tino Pérez. Some got it right, others failed. Details that decided the balance.

Jimbee Cartagena Jimbee Cartagena: Chemi, Bebe, Luçao, Franklin and Waltinho (starting five). Juanpi, Avellino, Marinovic, Solano, Mellado, Jesús and Andresito also played. two

Movistar Inter Movistar Inter: Jesús Herrero, Boyis, Cecilio, Martel and Dani Saldise (starting five). Drasler, Raya, Pito and Borja also played. Goals 0-1, Saldise (29). 0-2, Cecilio (39). Referees Felipe Madorrán and Urdanoz Azpeteguia. Yellow to Chemi, Bebe and Marinovic; and Boyis and Martel. Incidents Some 1,500 spectators at the WiZink Center in Madrid. Semifinals of the Spanish Cup.

At this point the titles, the curriculum and the military do not matter. A motivated and applied team can slow down a superpower if it interprets situations well. And that’s what the Jimbee did, learn the lesson literally and avoid the onslaught of Movistar Inter from the first blink. A very packed, intense and rocky start to this semifinal of the Spanish Cup, which at least started on time and did not breach the curfew imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. In the case of a sport as abused as futsal, this is already a big step. Without grotesque, much better.

A life or death match is not interested in boxing matches. Inter unbalance, ride and can leave you on the mat if you do not tie it from the beginning. And that in a semifinal is vital so as not to row against the current. Duda managed to contain the interista effervescence in the first part. The Jimbee was a rocky team, balanced in all its lines and quite academic. He made the minimum mistakes that should be made in a semi-final to keep his options intact until half-time. Thus, we saw an even first half with a wide range of defensive nuances.

Very few players broke the chains of such a close match. Both corseted, the Jimbee did not look at all like that fragile team from Tudela and Córdoba. Quite the opposite. He conceded little and above only the most differential soloists found cracks. For the people of Cartagena, these figures were those of Luçao and Franklin. The first fine, versatile and predisposed to fancy stuff. The filigree on a span of tile and a couple of shots tested Jesús Herrero. Also Franklin, lung and energy of this team; A couple of walls with his friend Waltinho were taken down by Herrero, in the two clearest of the melon trees.

Chemi, decisive



Jimbee equaled Inter’s possession, but not offensive production. Those of Tino Pérez shot in greater quantity (10 to 5) and poison. If Matheus Preá was the nightmare of Valdepeñas in quarters, Pito was in the semifinals. The Brazilian pivot shook his own, pure devil and spicy for Chemi, huge again. A vaseline was deflected by the mazarronero with his head, like a subsequent whiplash. Pito only surpassed the Jimbee goalkeeper in a disallowed goal, for helping himself by the hand. Fernando also hit his nose, first with the stick and then with a stretch from the international goalkeeper with Spain.

The shell broke completely after the holiday. The slate was over and Jimbee and Inter took out the submachine guns. Unstitched, shots, counterattacks and minutes of pure vertigo. At high tide the Duda tried in every way: Waltinho, Juanpi and Marinovic saw them with Herrero. The game was decided by the success. And there those of Tino Pérez have the most accurate peephole. In a backlash Pito controlled the ball, saw Saldise arrive through the rearview mirror and the interista center, who arrived with everything from behind, surpassed Chemi.

It was the 29th minute and at that moment the performances of the Mazarron kept his team alive. Not even Borja was lucky, when his shot hit the post. The Jimbee fell with honor and did not let Inter breathe until the last second. From minute 33, Duda locked Inter with Juanpi as goalkeeper-player. The melon growers rowed, without the fortune found in the rooms. Four seconds from the end, Cecilio sentenced (2-0).