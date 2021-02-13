It is the golden week of Cartagena futsal. It has been a long time since fans of 40×20 could not sketch that mischievous smile that only appears on the face when everything is going well. And the truth is that these days, at the Jimbee Cartagena, things couldn’t be better.

Duda’s team heads the First Division classification after the victory achieved in the promised land of Ferrol and, now, he must hold the type at the top of the table. They say that the difficult thing is not to arrive, but to stay.

This is exactly what Jimbee will look for this afternoon against a giant of the category such as Barça (5:00 pm, Sports Palace) in the undoubtedly most attractive duel of the day. Because what will be lived today in the Cartagena fiefdom is not a David against Goliath. No longer. That bait is a thing of the past. Now, the port squad takes muscle and does so from a privileged position, a position that it must defend at all costs because there is still a lot of championship to be disputed. And the first bump is not easy to overcome.

In front, the Jimbee will have the current European champion, a team that started the campaign as a recently promoted, reaching bottom, but which continued dressed in silk. Since last November 13 those of Andreu Plaza have not lost in the league. They did give up in the Copa del Rey, where Industrias Santa Coloma took them down from the possibility of revalidating the title. Although in the regular championship they already activated the steamroller mode. His last victim was Palma (2-1).

But the Jimbee has no complexes. After two years of failures, now those of the Palace have the challenge of leaving a big one on the shoulder, the pending subject written in Duda’s notebook this year. And Barça is a mastodon.

Andresito, one of the main gunners of the squad, will not be on the track. However, with the bottom of the wardrobe that the Cartagena square has, such a problem is minimized. Waltinho has ten goals and is the team’s top scorer; Solano returned to Galician lands with two goals; Luçao continues with his antics and already has seven goals, the same as Marinovic. That is, patching a casualty is the least of the problems. And if these fail, Juanpi, Franklin, Mellado, Bebe and company come to the rescue. The range of options is varied. So the stability of the equipment seems difficult to crack.

Ferrao returns



However, Barça is one of the few squads capable of assaulting a Sports Palace where the locals have not yet known defeat. In addition, those from Plaza will have Ferrao, who suffered some discomfort in the calf and has not participated in the last five games. The Brazilian pivot is art with the ball and stopping him will be the main headache in the defensive field.

On the contrary, Sergio Lozano will not visit what was his home just over a decade ago. The Madrilenian had the misfortune to tear the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. A real shame. Adolfo, another of the most prominent players in the Barça team, did not travel either. With which, acid test for a Jimbee that wants to hold on to the leadership.