Waltinho, Franklin and Fran Fernández are the only Jimbee Cartagena players to end their contract in June. The board headed by Miguel Ángel Jiménez Bosque is very calm in this regard and knows that, especially in the case of Brazilians, they are delighted with the project and there should be no problems in negotiating a more lasting extension. The question is to know what will happen to the fan Fernández, the team’s top scorer for the last two seasons. This course, however, does not have the same protagonist.

Very attached



Right now the Jimbee’s priority is not to renew them now. Franklin came to the club at a difficult time in his career and from the beginning he feels the shirt a lot and is very attached to the rojiblanca entity. His professionalism and the good atmosphere he gives off in the dressing room are points in his favor. He is comfortable and the board knows that affection for the club.

The surprise of this season is center Waltinho. It is his first high-level experience in European futsal and it is getting bigger and bigger. Pichichi with 12 goals, Waltinho has gained prominence since the premature departure of Juan Emilio and has thrown the team on his back in delicate moments and in Solano’s absences.

Franklin and Waltinho are comfortable and at Jimbee they are in no hurry to decide an issue that is also economic, in a delicate season due to the lack of income due to the pandemic. From the club they repeat that they will talk to them when the time comes. A few months ago, specifically in December, the club already renewed the Brazilian Luçao until 2023.