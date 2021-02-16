Jimbee Cartagena has won the honorary title of winter champion and has attacked the provisional leadership of the First Division of futsal after winning 5-2 against a Real Betis Futsal that fights to be among the top eight in the table and that has put up serious resistance despite falling more or less widely.

The group directed by Eduardo Sao Thiago Lentz “Duda”, after the setback that meant losing 2-6 to Barça, he proved to have recovered and that has earned him a prize to regain the top of the table, now with 42 points added in 20 games played, although it could lose it again this Wednesday. That will happen if Levante, which is now second with one point less, beat Jaén Paraíso Interior this Wednesday. In any case, what Jimbee no longer escapes is that winter championship that he had never obtained and that shows that he is doing things well in his fight to aspire to win the League.

The meeting started well for Cartagena, that in the second minute they were already winning when the Brazilian Waltinho finished a great collective move, finally leaning on a wall with his compatriot Lucao. After the early start, both the locals continued to insist and Marinovic, Solano and Bebe put Sarmiento and Bebe to the test, in addition, he finished off the post.

In the middle of the initial period and after seeing themselves clearly dominated Betis woke up, he shook off that harassment and began to create danger. In fact, he created a lot and found an inspired Chemi, who intervened at auctions by Bocao, Chaginha, Ivi, Cornejo, Burrito, Elías and Eric Pérez. In the 17th minute Jimbee made it 2-0 with a penalty committed by Ivi over Waltinho, but Marinovic, from six meters, ran into Sarmiento.

The one who did not fail was immediately Lucao, who, by way of Franklin, he stretched the red and white income still in the first half that ended with Sarmiento clearing a shot from Bebe with his face. In the second half, Betis finally saw the door after a ball recovery and counterattack finished by Chaguinha.

The green-and-white joy did not last long because just 60 seconds later Waltinho, with a powerful kick, he again opened a gap on the scoreboard. From then on Jimbee lowered the revolutions to the party and in a strategy action SOlano, after turning around, made it 4-1 after a foul put into play by Bebe. The meeting was already very on track for those at home, but the team led by Juan Antonio Miguel “Juanito” was not willing to give up.

Rubén Cornejo, a pass from Burrito, achieved the second Andalusian goal and after several stops of merit from both goalkeepers and Bocao leaving the court injured, the final five minutes were entered with Elías acting as goalkeeper player. With superiority at the time of attacking, Betis had chances through Burrito and Elías, both destroyed by Chemi, and Emilio Buendía, who finished off, and thus the options of a Betis that conceded the final 5-2 with a shot by Jesús Izquierdo from his area 20 seconds from the end disappeared and with the visiting frame unguarded.