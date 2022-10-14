Lucao, the best player of the match, asks the stands of the Palacio de los Deportes for encouragement. / PABLO SANCHEZ / AGM

Jimbee Cartagena achieved its first victory at home and shot to the top of the table, thanks to the two consecutive victories it has added. The day will end in the ‘playoff’ which, although anecdotal, is a morale boost for a team that now only has Juanpi in the infirmary.

JIMBEE Chemi, Mínguez, Rocha, Bebe, Waltinho, Lucao, Mellado, Motta, Raúl Jerez, Jesús Izquierdo, Amin, Gallego, Juanan and Meira. 3

APPLE TREES Juanan, Manu Diz, Daniel, Antoñito, Álvaro, Navarro, Dani Juárez, Matamoros, Rafa López, Cortés, Deivao, Humberto and Raúl Campos. Goals:

1-0, Lucao (minute 1); 2-0, Motta (minute 10); 2-1, Rafa López (minute 12); 3-1, Mellado (minute 18); 4-1, Waltinho (minute 22); 4-2, Raúl Jerez (PP) (minute 28); 4-3, Raúl Campos (minute 30); 5-3, Nicked (minute 35).

Incidents:

Sports Palace of Cartagena. Some 1,000 spectators, some from Manzanares.

