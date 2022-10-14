Beat Manzanares in a match in which they were always ahead, although life got complicated in the second half
Jimbee Cartagena achieved its first victory at home and shot to the top of the table, thanks to the two consecutive victories it has added. The day will end in the ‘playoff’ which, although anecdotal, is a morale boost for a team that now only has Juanpi in the infirmary.
5
JIMBEE
Chemi, Mínguez, Rocha, Bebe, Waltinho, Lucao, Mellado, Motta, Raúl Jerez, Jesús Izquierdo, Amin, Gallego, Juanan and Meira.
3
APPLE TREES
Juanan, Manu Diz, Daniel, Antoñito, Álvaro, Navarro, Dani Juárez, Matamoros, Rafa López, Cortés, Deivao, Humberto and Raúl Campos.
-
Goals:
1-0, Lucao (minute 1); 2-0, Motta (minute 10); 2-1, Rafa López (minute 12); 3-1, Mellado (minute 18); 4-1, Waltinho (minute 22); 4-2, Raúl Jerez (PP) (minute 28); 4-3, Raúl Campos (minute 30); 5-3, Nicked (minute 35).
-
Incidents:
Sports Palace of Cartagena. Some 1,000 spectators, some from Manzanares.
And it is that, perhaps, the great news
