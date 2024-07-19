ANDIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the opinion issued on Friday by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, which he described as illegal: “The Jewish people are not conquerors in their own land,” the president responded in a statement released by his office.

“No false decision in The Hague will distort this historical truth, just as the legality of Israeli settlements in all the territories of our land cannot be questioned,” the Israeli leader concluded.

Thus, Netanyahu denied the illegality of the Israeli occupation in East Jerusalem (recognized as a territory of Palestine according to the 1967 borders, which Israel definitively annexed in 1980)and the West Bank, which the political leader referred to as “Judea and Samaria,” referring to the biblical terms commonly used by settlers.

The Jewish people are not occupiers in their own land, including in our eternal capital Jerusalem nor in Judea and Samaria, our historical homeland. No absurd opinion in the Hague can deny this historical truth or the legal right of Israelis to live in their own communities in… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 19, 2024

The country’s president, Isaac Herzog, also criticized the ICJ’s opinion, which he accused of “undermining any notion of progress in the negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.”, and appealed to the “historical connection” of the Jewish people with this territory.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz issued a statement calling the ICJ’s opinion “fundamentally distorted, one-sided and wrong.”

Katz, like Netanyahu or Herzog, appealed to the “historical rights of the Jewish people in the land of Israel,” and accused the Court of being out of touch with the present by failing to take into account the security threats facing Israel (referring to Hamas, Iran and “other terrorist elements”) or the Holocaust.

“The State of Israel adheres to the rule of law and is committed to international law,” he said, affirming that the country will do “whatever is necessary to protect its citizens in accordance with international law.”

The advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (@ICJ_ICJ) that was published today is fundamentally warped, one-sided, and wrong. The opinion ignores the past: the historical rights of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel. It is detached from the present: from the… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) July 19, 2024

These claims do not fit with the ruling of the International Court of Justice, which found that Israel’s settlement policies and its practices of exploiting natural resources in the occupied Palestinian territories “violate international law.”

For this reason, the ICJ urged Israel to “return land and other immovable property” seized from Palestinians since the occupation began ignoring the borders recognized by the UN in 1967.

Netanyahu’s ultra-right ministers call for annexation

The government’s ultra-right and anti-Arab ministers, Itamar Ben Givir and Bezalel Smotrich, in charge of national security and finance, respectively, reacted quickly to the ruling by posting slogans calling for annexation on their social media.

“The answer to The Hague: sovereignty,” wrote Smotrich. At the same time, Ben Gvir referred to a biblical text to react to the court’s decision: “Here is a people living apart, and who will not be recognized among the nations.”

הֶן עָם לְבָדָד יִשְׁכֹּן וּבַגּוֹיִם לֹא יִתְחַשָּׁב. 🇮🇱 — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) July 19, 2024

This same Friday it was announced that Israel will have administrative control over the so-called “zone B” of the West Bank (until now controlled by the Palestinian National Authority), in another controversial decision that contributes to the idea of ​​a de facto annexation of this territory.

Following the signing of two orders by Israel’s Central Command, officials chosen by Smotrich (who is also in charge of the Settlement Administration) will be empowered to demolish Palestinian buildings in the area.

The Yesha Council, the umbrella body for all the settlements in the occupied West Bank, also called for “starting to apply sovereignty” over “Judea and Samaria” (the West Bank) in a call for annexation.

“This is a decision contrary to justice, contrary to the Bible, contrary to morality and contrary to international law,” said Council President Israel Gantz.

Graffiti on a burned Palestinian house in the West Bank reads: “Israel will live forever.” Photo:BBC Share

Human rights organizations support ICJ comments

Israeli human rights organisations B’Tselem and Peace Now, on the other hand, welcomed the ICJ’s ruling, which they saw as an opportunity to “end the occupation”.

“For the past 57 years, Israel has demonstrated that it has no intention of ending its occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem,” B’Tselem said, calling on the international community to use every tool, whether penal, diplomatic or economic, to force an end to the occupation.

Today, Some 500,000 settlers live in the occupied West Bank, with the figure rising to some 700,000 if the occupation of East Jerusalem is included.