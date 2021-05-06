The Jewish community in Moscow laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall. The ceremony took place on Thursday 6 May.

A commemorative event was held in honor of 26 Iyar, which fell on May 9 in 1945, according to the Jewish calendar, and is also a holiday – the Day of Salvation and Liberation.

This date is a religious continuation of the Victory Day and the Day of Gratitude of the Jewish people to the Red Army for their salvation from Nazism.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief Rabbi of Russia Berl Lazar and Vice-President of the Russian Jewish Congress German Zakharyaev.

On May 5, Rosgvardia hosted celebrations dedicated to the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. First, employees of the department laid flowers at the monument to the soldiers of the internal troops in Moscow and the bust of General of the Army Ivan Yakovlev, after which they marched down the street with a solemn march.

On May 9, more than 12.5 thousand people will take part in the parade in honor of the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, 190 models of equipment will march across Red Square, 76 aircraft and helicopters will be involved.