The Jewish community against La Russa: “Celebrating the foundation of the MSI legitimizes nostalgic feelings”

The controversy continues over the phrases dedicated by Ignazio La Russa and other exponents of the Brothers of Italy to the foundation of the Italian Social Movement (MSI). The birth of the neo-fascist-inspired party, founded in 1947, was the subject of various messages from deputies and senators of the majority, including the president of the Senate and the undersecretary of defense Isabella Rauti who invoked “honor to the founders and militants of MSI ”.

A celebration that aroused the indignation of the opposition and also of the Jewish communities, through the president of the Ucei (Union of Italian Jewish communities) Noemi Di Segni, who spoke of “nostalgic feelings”.

“Today we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the promulgation of the republican constitution, the affirmation of our anti-fascist democracy, our most solid anchorage and point of reference not only on a legislative level”, Di Segni said yesterday. “And yet, on the eve of such an important day for Italy, there are those who believe they can celebrate another anniversary, that of the foundation of the MSI, a party which, after the fall of the recently defeated fascist regime, has continued to ideology and politics with the Italian Social Republic. Government of diehard fascists who actively collaborated for the deportation of Italian Jews,” he added.

“It is serious that it is the bearers of high institutional offices who reiterate it, legitimizing those nostalgic feelings”, added the president of the Jewish communities, who said she expected “to hear condemned not only the laws of 1938 as absolute evil, but fascism and its offshoot of the Italian Social Republic as evil for the whole of Italy, as well as its legacy, previously concealed and now increasingly manifest. The racial laws were not enacted in a cosmic vacuum, but from a system of abuse and violence and in condemning them today, the weight of the dictatorship and of those who enacted them must be remembered. Institutional responsibility and constitutional coherence today require the renunciation of any nostalgic feeling”.

The condemnation of the National Association of Italian Partisans (Anpi) was also clear, which defined La Russa’s post as an “injury to democratic institutions”. “With all due respect to his family affections, the honorable La Russa has not yet understood that he is the president of the Senate of the anti-fascist Republic and not the head of the youth organization of the MSI”, wrote the president Gianfranco Pagliarulo.

He directly asked for the resignation of the second office of state Edith Bruck, witness of the Hungarian Holocaust. “La Russa shouldn’t even be where she is. But it’s our fault, those who vote without thinking, queue up, applaud whoever shouts the most”, said Bruck, who also blamed the opposition “which with a gentleman like Enrico Letta was unable to make itself heard” . “I am very concerned for this country,” added the Holocaust survivor, who said she was skeptical of Meloni’s emotion on the day of the Hanukkah ceremony. “I saw, she seemed fake to me, a sleazy thing. How can one change from moment to moment like this? It’s like after the war: first they were all fascists then all democrats. There is no such sudden change.” According to the writer and director, the renunciation of fascism is “an image operation made for the ambition to climb in some way. I don’t think Meloni has changed and in general I am anxious about Italy, about Ukraine, about what is happening in the world, because everything connected concerns us. Not to mention Europe”.