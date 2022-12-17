In Lorca, everything is ready to bring the most contemporary Jewish culture to the streets. The City of the Sun promises a full weekend full of cultural activities and experiences to experience first-hand the art and music of the Jews and Sephardim at the hands of international, Spanish, regional and Lorca artists. This is how the eighth edition of Jewish Lorca is presented, which will pass through theaters, streets, cultural centers and different rooms of the castle.

But not only in Lorca will they enjoy a cultural weekend. San Javier becomes the ‘city of the air’ with an aerial theater show at no less than 40 meters high. In Cartagena they bet on the Arab dance of the Aladdin ballet. Finally, Murcia rescues the spirit of Christmas with a concert based on Tim Burton and a special magic gala. Which one are you aiming for?

1 Culture, experiences and gastronomy at the Jewish Lorca Festival

From today until Sunday, the Jewish Lorca Festival celebrates its VIII edition through music, cinema, theater, dance, gastronomy, graphic design and photography. A pioneering event in Spain for contemporary Jewish culture that, under the programming of Miguel Tébar and coordination of La Lanzadera, and support from the Lorca City Council, offers a diverse and global experience for residents and visitors at the hands of international, national, and regional artists. and local.

The three days of the festival condense a total of seven cultural shows, two experiences and five gastronomic activities that seek to put Lorca on the map of the Caminos de Sefarad network. This same afternoon the festival opens with the photographic exhibition ‘ColorFood’ by Dan Lev (until January 8), followed by a guided tour through the streets of Lorca and the play ‘Olvido (vientos de Sefarad)’ , from Finalis Terra, with actress María Reyes Aznar.

Tomorrow, from 10:30 in the morning and until 7:00 p.m., the program includes visits to the Jewish quarter of the Castle; the live dance and music show ‘Sephardica’, by Musical Instruments with History and Dans Harmony; a gastronomic event in the castle stables with a Sephardic menu; presentation of the book by Ana Cortils ‘Artists in the Nazi Camps’; and the screening of the documentary ‘Life in Stills’ and the feature film ‘Meduzot’. The last day, Sunday, will see two recreations of the ‘Festival of Lights’; the session with DJ M. Lacroix ‘8 days of Hanukkah & 7 to Christmas music’; a new typical Sephardic food; tasting of ‘kosher’ wine and sweets and, to end the concert ‘Esencias de Sefarad’, with Paco Díez and Raúl Olivar. All activities are free, except for the menus in the castle stables. All the details of the program on the website jewishlorca.com

2 Theater 40 meters high next to the Mar Menor in the ‘city of air’

The aerial theater returns to the skies of San Javier, in this case to those of Santiago de la Ribera, this Saturday with a day full of activities to honor the ‘city of the air’ with the whole family. On the Barnuevo esplanade, the event will begin at noon with a children’s theater show, ‘Amelia Earhart’, about the first female pilot and aeronautical-themed workshops. In the afternoon the main course arrives: the air show ‘Kaosmos’ by the company Puja!. The ‘cosmic dance’ takes place in the sky, 40 meters high, mixing light, sound, theater and dance with impressive actions.

In addition, one of the attractions of the day is what has been called ‘ball ride’, which consists of experiencing a 40-meter-high ascent by the crane used in the show, by means of a ball where it is held with harnesses to the participants. The public will thus have the opportunity to taste the work of the artists and have a different and panoramic view of all of Santiago de la Ribera.

3 Charity dance of all ages, to the sound of the Aladdin ballet

The Ana López dance school celebrates its IX edition of the Dance Gala this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at the Nuevo Teatro Circo with a charity objective. Tickets are priced at 5 euros, the proceeds of which will go to AFA Levante, the association of relatives and patients with neurodegenerative diseases and prevention of pathological aging.

Attendees, in addition to contributing to this important cause, will be able to enjoy the art of the students of the Ana López school. From the age of three to adults, the dancers will demonstrate what they have learned in a gala that will have two parts. The first is dedicated to representing different dance styles, such as classical, flamenco, contemporary, sevillanas and modern dance. In the second half, the Aladdin ballet will be interpreted, to tell the story of the young man who finds a wonderful lamp with a genie inside capable of granting him three wishes and falls in love with Princess Jasmine.

4 Tim Burton and the solidarity Christmas concert of the UCAM

Another charitable initiative is the one carried out this Saturday by the UCAM Symphony Orchestra. At 7:00 p.m. in the Víctor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia they have organized the charity concert ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’, in which they will perform the ‘setlist’ of the Tim Burton film with the same name. The orchestra will be directed by Salvador Pérez and accompanied by the Discantus Choir, together with the actors and singers Francisco Bermejo, Paco Linares and Elena Bella.

The proceeds from the tickets, of 10 euros, will go entirely to the purchase of toys for underprivileged children, which will be distributed through Cáritas. In addition, at this concert, part of the ‘No child without a toy at Christmas’ campaign, attendees will be able to donate their own used toys, provided they are in good condition.

5 From ‘Got Talent’ to Murcia: the Great Magic Gala of the Sala Teatro Estudio

To say goodbye to 2022, the Sala Teatro Estudio in Murcia has organized a Grand Magic Gala for the whole family: “Come and enjoy this special Christmas show where humor and magic are guaranteed,” they invite. The event will take place this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. for a price of 10 euros and will bring together some of the magicians who usually come to the venue and other new surprises that will leave the public speechless. Guests are invited Hooch Xen, mentalist and “con artist”; Antoñico Francés, magician and humorist at the same time; and Nacho Fenollar, expert hypnotist. The illusionist Pedro Martín will also participate and, as a special guest, Adrián Vargas, who has been crowned as one of the finalists of the Got Talent program, after surprising with his performance done ‘in reverse’. The young magician, gambler and mentalist plays for the title of winner on December 20, facing a challenge: to create his own number.