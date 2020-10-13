Thumb and necklace
It was a coffin made of wood. The girl wore two ringed earrings. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism says that it will have a copper leaf on it. There is also a ring made of bone, a blue glass ring and four necklaces which are joined by a ceramic clip. These necklaces are 24-27.5 inches long and have different shades of blue pearls. The director of this discovery, Hoje Galen, says that despite being so old, all the clothes were properly preserved. (Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Egypt)
The jewels have surprised
Hoje says that it is astonishing to be buried in such a coffin with so many jewels. They have expressed the possibility that they may be used for sports or dancing. Apart from this coffin, other coffins have also been found. One of these Mummy’s face has been seen with a Eye of Horus (Eye of Horus) on a tin plate. At that time tin was considered precious metal. Therefore such plates are not commonly seen. (Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Egypt)
Balls and accessories found together
The girl’s coffin has other clay coffins, two cats mummies, leather sandals and two leather balls. The surprising thing is that the girl’s remains were not properly preserved. Because of this, researchers could not find out the reason for his death. The items found around her suggest that she must have been part of the wealthy family. However, his coffin and relics raise questions as to why these two were not taken care of. (Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Egypt)
