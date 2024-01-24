Monterrey has reinforced itself in key positions for the Clausura 2024 tournament of Liga MX. After last year's failures, the Albiazul board managed to hire Brandon Vázquez, Gerardo Arteaga and Jorge 'Corcho' Rodríguez. According to the most recent reports, Rayados would have secured the signing of a young player with great projection.
This is Antonio Leone, a 19-year-old Mexican-American soccer player, who currently plays with the Mexican National Team in the lower categories. 'Tony' trained at LAFC in Major League Soccer (MLS), but did not receive minutes with the first team.
According to information from Mediotiempo, the central defender born in Long Beach, California, will be part of Rayados' first team for the Clausura 2024 tournament. The defender arrives in Monterrey as a free agent after not renewing his contract with the Los Angeles team. The youth had been closely followed by América and Chivas, but he opted for the Sultana del Norte team.
Leone will arrive in Monterrey to compete for a place in the squad. The youth will have to look for minutes competing with Víctor Guzmán, César Bustos and Héctor Moreno, in addition to elements such as Sebastián Vegas and Stefan Medina who can also play as center backs.
In this way, the Monterrey board has tried to strengthen the squad in each of the lines and there is still the possibility of bringing in another reinforcement before the transfer window closes.
