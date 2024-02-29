The Rayados de Monterrey They are already rubbing their hands for a new pearl that begins to shine from their basic forcesbecause for several months now, his name has begun to circulate as one of the gems that could receive an opportunity in the Liga MX In the not too distant future.
About to turn 17 years old and 1.83 meters tall, the name of the great promise of Rayados de Monterrey is Francisco Valenzuelawho appears as a center forward and who has already been called up to the Mexican team.
His full name is Francisco Aldahir Valenzuela Lópezis a native of Tijuana, Baja California, and works as center forwardwith characteristics to be a big and powerful striker, but also agile and fast.
Only in November 2023, Francisco Valenzuela He had the opportunity to play in the U17 World Cup in Indonesia; However, he could not score a goal and withdrew with the entire team in the round of 16, after being beaten 5-0 by Mali.
Despite the bitter taste in the mouth, for this semester Valenzuela's quality stood out and at just 16 years old, in Monterey He is already considered for the Rayados under 23 team, where he has started six games and scored one goal.
The Rayados de Monterrey They are not characterized by having a wide range of players produced and who shine in the same club; However, when one of them manages to consolidate itself in the First Division of the Liga MXit is very likely that he will become a historic player.
Among the best youth players in the history of Rayados, of course the first names that come to mind are those of Jesus The baby goat Arellano and Jonathan Orozcowho were in the glorious era of Monterrey.
But also, you cannot leave out Antonio de Nigrisand probably the most recent, Jesus Manuel Tecatito Crownthe only one who could make the big leap to Europe.
