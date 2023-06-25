Monterrey will seek to return to the forefront in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament. Under the command of Fernando Ortiz, Rayados has one goal: reach the grand final and win their sixth league title. Without a doubt, the albiazules have one of the most powerful squads in Mexican soccer, but the board headed by Jose Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega seeks to strengthen the team even more.
According to the most recent reports, Rayados seeks to break the Liga MX summer market and secure the signing of a world-class star. The Monterrey team failed in its attempt to hire Brazilian Lucas Moura, but is still looking to add a renowned footballer.
In the last few hours, the possibility that Rodrigo Aguirre leave Monterey to play in Toluca, so the Sultana del Norte squad would need a new striker.
In this context, the royal directive managed to hire a promising Mexican striker: Emmanuel Gutiérrez. The player arrives in Monterrey as a free agent after his contract with Cruz Azul came to an end.
According to information from journalist César Luis Merlo, Gutiérrez signed a contract that will link him with the albiazul squad for the next two years.
Emmanuel Gutiérrez is a 21-year-old soccer player from Guadalajara, Jalisco, who works as a center forward. The attacker was formed in the basic forces of Atlas and continued his process with Cruz Azul.
In the first instance, Gutiérrez will be considered to be part of Rayados’ U23 project, but depending on his performance he could have minutes in the first team. Gutiérrez made his first division debut in January 2022 in a duel between Cruz Azul and Xolos de Tijuana.
On that occasion, Gutiérrez came on at minute 77, substituting Brian Angulo. Unfortunately, the promising striker did not have continuity in the La Noria team.
#jewel #Monterrey #stole #Cruz #Azul #reinforcement #Opening
Leave a Reply