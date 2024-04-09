Club Deportivo Guadalajara will continue to exploit the Major League Soccer market and once again they have their sights on a footballer from the North American league to reinforce themselves in the next transfer market for the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
Is about Brian Gutierreza 20-year-old attacking midfielder who is shining in Major League Soccer with the Chicago Firewhere he has contributed with three goals and two assists in seven games this season, in this way the journalist from ESPN, Jesus Bernalput his name on the table as an option for the board to sign him soon.
“There is a Mexican-American boy who this season has begun to take off in the MLS, he has done very well. His name is Brian Gutiérrez (…) He plays for the Chicago Fire, he has a market value, according to Transfermarkt of 4 million euros. 20 years old and has dual nationality.”
– Jesus Bernal.
“He is an offensive midfielder and plays for the United States Under 23 National Team. Cade Cowell knows him very well. In seven MLS games he has three goals and two assists. He can participate as an inside left, inside right and offensive midfielder,” the journalist shared on his YouTube channel.
It is worth mentioning that, for these cases where there is a good element that can be considered to play in the Rebaño Sagardo, Guadalajara hired Arturo Villanuevato establish a relationship with the MLS franchises to be able to attract Mexican-American talent and take it to Guadalajara.
In recent times, Guadalajara has found elements such as Cade Cowell, Leonardo Sepúlveda, Daniel Ríos (returned to the US), among others in the North American market.
