Although the activity of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament is not yet over, the clubs are already planning their ups and downs for the following semester. America, according to the latest reports, has a player from Querétaro on its agenda who does not have many reflectors, but who has a great projection.
This is Rafael Fernández, defender of the Gallos Blancos who can play as a center back and right back. The 22-year-old defender is originally from Culiacán Rosales and had an interesting participation in the Clausura 2023 under the orders of Mauro Gerk.
Journalistic reports indicate that the board headed by Santiago Baños is more than interested in adding the defender to the América squad for the Apertura 2023.
The good relationship between Emilio Azcárraga Jean, owner of the Águilas, and the Caliente Group would facilitate negotiations for this transfer to come to fruition.
Rafael Fernández played a total of 1,050 minutes, over 14 games, in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 and scored one goal.
In the first instance, América would seek to bring Fernández on loan to strengthen its low team. The possibility of a player exchange is not ruled out either.
The footballer formed in the lower ranks of Gallos Blancos would dispute the position with Israel Reyes, Sebastián Cáceres and Néstor Araujo. He could also compete with Miguel Layún and Emilio Lara for the position at right back.
