Good news has emerged for the Guadalajara Sports Club in the last few hours, after their participation in the Apertura 2023 tournament they broke ranks and are on vacation to report until December 21 to undergo the corresponding medical and physical examinations.
Meanwhile, the board is working on getting the first signings for the Clausura 2024 tournament and according to information from Cesar Luis Merlothe Sacred Flock is negotiating with Club Pachuca the definitive transfer of the multifunctional defender Jose Castillo.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
A few days ago, the rojiblanco team officially said farewell to the 34-year-old veteran defender Hiram Mierafter five years in the institution after a year of minimal activity where he received almost no opportunity to Veljko Paunovicso the defensive rear has been smaller, especially the central zone.
In this way, given the possible arrival of the versatile 22-year-old defender, he will contribute to the defense with a right profile, since his main position is right back, but he can also play as a center back.
The Tuzo youth player was promoted to the first team two years ago at the beginning of 2022 and since then he has made 35 games in the team, in the Apertura 2023 he was part of nine matches. It is worth mentioning that his relationship with the Hidalgo team is until June 2025 and his value in the market according to Transfermarkt It is 1.20 million euros.
In this way, the Guadalajara board will have to spend a significant amount to seduce the leaders of the ‘Bella Airosa’ who will not let their youth go so easily.
#jewel #Pachuca #Chivas
Leave a Reply