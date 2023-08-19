After the departure of the Uruguayan attacker, Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez Club León, the Tigres UANL board headed by Mauricio Culebro He is looking for his replacement for this same Apertura 2023 tournament, so with the Unformed place in Mexico that they released, they hope to bring a jewel of Ecuadorian soccer.
Despite the fact that he does not play in the same position as the Uruguayan, the footballer would have filled the eyes of the directors of the San Nicolás de los Garza team, so they would be about to launch the first offer for the player who works as a midfielder or pivot.
In fact, it is said that Robert Dante Siboldi I would see it as the generational replacement of Guido Pizarro and Rafael Carioca, for that reason they would be delighted to have them in their ranks.
Oscar Zambrano 19 years old is part of the Quito University Sports Leaguea team from his native country and where he has been a part since the 2021/22 season, becoming a jewel of the club, so he would be close to living his first experience outside of Ecuador.
The youth player is a sensation on social networks, as he is a jewel that is compared a lot with his compatriot moises caicedoa player who recently became the most expensive signing in the Premier League by going from Brighton to Chelsea in exchange for €116 million.
Its current market value is €1.50 million according to the portal transfer markt and his contractual situation with his team is unknown, but they clearly plan to sell him for a figure much higher than that and even many clubs in Europe would already have him in their sights as well.
