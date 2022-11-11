the stage of Ricardo Pelaez Under the position of sports director at Club Deportivo Guadalajara, he was marked by constant controversy, resulting in negative results and the ineffectiveness of the signings and technical directors hired during his period.
However, that does not mean that the former rojiblanco manager recognized that he was left with the desire to influence other aspects within the institution, as is the case of not having debuted a young promise from the Guadalajara quarry during his stay, it is about of the U-20 striker, Louis Bridge.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
pelaez recognized that in the 2022 Apertura the Sacred Flock lacked an axis of attack that would allow them to increase their chances of increasing the team’s scoring quota, for which he regretted not being able to boost the scoring jewel of the Tapatia quarry due to a series of injuries he suffered.
“We missed JJ, who is a great finisher. We managed to bring Ormeño, Zaldívar was there. We couldn’t finish debuting Luis Puente, who has a great future. You have to follow him, brutal. We lacked time for that because he was injured, almost two years of cruciate ligaments, “was what the leader declared in an interview with Tono de Valdes.
Louis Bridge He is a striker who received a medical discharge the previous semester after his injury and immediately began to make an impact in the U-20, where he even scored in the National Classic and a Chilean goal in the match against the Machine.
#jewel #Chivas #Ricardo #Peláez #regretted #debuted
Leave a Reply