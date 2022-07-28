During the double half-week date corresponding to day 5 of the Apertura 2022 tournament, Sebastian Perez Bouquet he debuted with his first goal in the First Division with Club Deportivo Guadalajara in a 2-2 draw against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro from La Corregidora.
At minute 26 of the duel against Queretaro, the Sacred Flock made a great counterattack play, which ended with an assist from Alexis Vega and with Sebastian Perez Bouquet beating Anthony Rodriguez.
The 19-year-old midfielder has had great performances in the MX Expansion League with the subsidiary of Tapatiowhich is why he is considered one of the jewels of the Rebaño Sagrado quarry and with 10 games in the first team, he can already boast that he scored a goal in Liga MX.
Something to highlight about the midfielder is that in the game against America in the last tournament and in the friendly match against Juventus a few days ago he stood out.
It was Marcelo Michel Leano who debuted it on January 9, 2022 in the Clausura 2022, in the game in which Guadalajara beat Mazatlán FC by a convincing score of 3-0 and, throughout that contest, he could see activity in a total of eight commitments, while in the current tournament he has had action in two games.
It is worth mentioning that the youth of the basic forces are responding to the lack of goals. In the game of day 3 against Santos Laguna he scored Jose de Jesus Gonzalezwho will defend his place in the starting eleven after the arrival of Santiago Ormeno.
