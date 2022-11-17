Barcelona has been working on renewing its squad for several years and it seems that the Catalans have finally reached their goal. The Blaugrana have a new generation within their ranks after several seasons with veterans who perhaps were no longer in their best sporting version and that they needed to be changed urgently, a task that Laporta, Alemany and Xavi have addressed at great speed and in a very positive way.
Now it is very common for the base of the culé lineup to be made up of a footballer of no more than 24 years of age, as is the case with Koundé, Araujo, Gavi, Pedri, Balde, Ansu Fati, among others, a line that they want to follow within the club and not only producing his talent at a local level within the country house, but also probing the market for jewels from different leagues in the world that can lead to his work as inferiors and continue his training, as could be the case of Charlie Gallego, a young Spaniard from Arsenal who are closely watched in Barcelona.
The Galician footballer made his debut last season at just 18 years old, however, both the player and the club decided that the best thing for their future was to go out on loan to the second division of England, where, wearing the colors of Blackpool, he is having a performance very high same that could take him back this winter back to Arsenal. Patiño is a left-footed midfielder with great vision of the game and in Barcelona they see him as a very important prospect that they can perfect at La Masía.
