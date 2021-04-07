Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, and the follow-up of Sheikh Muhammad bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, the meeting is renewed Friday with the competitions of the second round of the Emirates Cycling Marathon Waterpark in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which will be launched with the expected participation of more than 35 competitors in the three categories of the championship, as the tournament includes the categories of standing, the professional seated category and the veteran category. The first round was held in Sharjah last week, and witnessed the crowning and victory of Sheikh Abdul Aziz Humaid Al Nuaimi in the veteran category, and Salman Al Awadi in the professional category, while he excelled in the category of Waqif Omar Abdullah Rashid, and the tournament will be completed tomorrow on the waters of Abu Dhabi Corniche with the expected participation of the same number that participated in first round. The route extends from the starting point on Abu Dhabi Corniche and along the Corniche for the standing and veteran class, reaching a length of 3.5 nautical miles, while the seated class extends on Lulu Island, and the length of one cycle is 5 nautical miles. The Jet Ski Marathon is one of the strongest challenges for water bike riders, especially as it plays on the fitness chord for the competitors and the special preparation for a race that lasts about an hour and a half, and therefore the necessity for full preparation for competition and physical preparation for riding the bike during this time. It is worth noting that refueling will be available for the participants at a point. Land after the finish line, where any rider can head towards this point at the end of any cycle, and it is necessary to know that the rider’s sophistication and experience make him know the perfect timing and any suitable course in order to refuel and complete the race. For his part, Salem Al Rumaithi, General Manager of the club, confirmed that all the activities that have been organized since last October until this competition have witnessed successful application of preventive and precautionary measures to confront Covid-19 and said: We have succeeded in presenting every championship and competition in a picture that reflects the high capabilities of the Maritime Club in the face of the pandemic. Al-Rumaithi valued the efforts of the club’s racing department, which will ensure that all safety rules are applied throughout the tournament, through the laws of social distancing, as well as passing through special gates to enter the race site, in addition to continuous medical examination for all participants and contestants and obtaining a recent negative Covid-19 test sample. . Nasser Al Dhaheri, the general supervisor of the race, said: This competition requires great effort in the water and high fitness, we have devoted only one hour to the two categories of veterans and standing, and an hour and a half space has been allocated to a class of professional seated, which is a period of time during which excellence will be for the best and the owner of the highest preparation and physical equipment. Al Dhaheri: We can compare a marathon to endurance races for hours, and these races do not require speed as an essential component, but rather strength and fitness in competition.