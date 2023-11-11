The Department of Social Welfare, Family and Health is working on a new and unique contract that will be put out to tender next year for the construction of 272 niches and 80 columbariums in the municipal cemetery of Nuestro Padre Jesús. They will be set up in area 42 of the cemetery and it has been planned that columbariums will be made at the ends of the rows of niches (where urns with the ashes of the deceased can be installed).

The cemetery of Nuestro Padre Jesús has about 177,000 burials and each year about 1,600 new burials are carried out: 1,362 bodies and 230 ashes, according to last year’s report. The necropolis currently houses 27,879 graves (the vast majority), pantheons, niches and columbariums. Of the graves, 174 are part of the Muslim space.

Councilor Pilar Torres told LA VERDAD that “the Nuestro Padre Jesús cemetery is a living infrastructure, which continues to grow over the years to accommodate the bodies and remains of the residents of the municipality who die and whose families wish to Let them rest here.

In addition, the councilor explained that the Government Board yesterday gave the green light to the file to contract the burial, exhumation and maintenance service of the municipal cemetery for one year, extendable for three more, for 506,956 euros plus VAT.

The lesson of the pandemic



The current contract expires this year. Among the new features, the successful bidder will be asked for an emergency plan with effective responses (planned “in light of the lesson we have learned from the pandemic”), as well as the continued training of all staff, who must be subrogated. The service will be daily 365 days a year, with hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in winter and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in summer. The minimum staff will be eight employees in summer and six in winter and a reinforcement is included on designated days, added Torres. In addition to the tombs, the cemetery has a dozen buildings (such as chapels, toilets, workshops, offices, etc.) that also need care.

The current contract dates back to 2018 and during this time the areas have grown, with the construction of more than 1,000 burial units.

Another of the agreements of the Governing Board yesterday was the approval of the file and contract specifications for the preparation, set-up and maintenance of sports facilities, which 117,000 Murcians use every day. The contract is divided into six lots, has an execution period of 12 months and will be put out to tender for 7.2 million.

Sports facilities



The spokesperson for the municipal executive, Rebeca Pérez, explained that action will be taken in sixty pavilions, sports centers and municipal swimming pools, including the Sports Palace, the Prince of Asturias, José Barnés, Cagigal and the Infante Palace; and the Mar Menor, Infante, Murcia Parque, Puente Tocinos, Espinardo and swimming pools and the El Palmar sports center. “This represents a clear commitment to sport and its values,” she said.