Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Guadalajara seeks breaking the record for the largest amount of jericallas consumed, this as part of the city’s 481st anniversary celebration.

The mayor of Guadalajara, Pablo Lemus assured that the festival is called ‘We want jericalla’.

“On February 15 we are going to have a festival called ‘We want Jericalla’in terms of the kids it’s going to be a ‘jericalazo’that is, we are going to break a record of how many jericallas are going to be consumed here in the Oblatos neighborhood”, assured Pablo Lemus.

The activities to celebrate the founding of Guadalajara began on February 2 and will continue throughout the month.

“The attractions and the celebrations for the 481 years of the City Foundation go to all the traditional neighborhoods of our city,” he said.

For his part, Governor Enrique Alfaro assured that these activities are aimed at demonstrate the pride of being from Jalisco.

“Strengthen and promote events that have a true significance in the promotion of our tourist destinations, and Guadalajara is a tourist destination of the greatest relevance,” Alfaro declared.