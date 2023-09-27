Magistrate Roberto Vidal participates in a press conference at the JEP headquarters, in Bogotá, in an archive image. Carlos Ortega (EFE)

“This happens to you because you are a woman,” many aggressors told their victims, or other similar expressions, before committing sexual violence against them. This is what the judge of the Recognition Chamber of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), Julieta Lemaitre, tells us after studying the multiple testimonies that this instance has collected, which has also documented attacks against lesbian, gay, transgender, queer people. and non-binary due to their sexual orientation.

Based on what it calls “the analysis of this provisional universe of facts,” this Wednesday the Recognition Chamber announced that it is opening a new judicial chapter on what happened in the conflict. This is macrocase 11, which is called ‘Gender-based violence, sexual violence, reproductive violence, and other crimes committed due to prejudice based on sexual orientation, expression and/or diverse gender identity in the framework of the Colombian armed conflict’ .

The Chamber has a record of 35,178 victims of this type of crimes committed by all armed actors, in events that occurred between 1957 and 2016. For the magistrates, they are not isolated situations that “reproduce, reflect and multiply the structural discriminations that have historically affected women, girls and people with diverse sexual orientations, identities and gender expressions”, but rather behaviors that occurred transversally in the armed conflict, which is the framework in which the JEP investigates crimes.

“This is not a case that is limited to investigating certain behaviors or crimes, but rather an investigation focused on the motives and logic of armed organizations, which are based on dominant gender relations that are reproduced in the armed conflict through through the use of weapons and the exercise of power,” says the statement that was read by Judge Lily Andrea Rueda at a press conference called at the JEP headquarters. Among the 35,178 victims identified, “89.2% of the victims are women, and 35% suffered violence when they were girls, boys and adolescents.”

“Although 78% of the records do not have data on the ethnic belonging of the victims,” the JEP text states, “there is information on acts committed against black people, Afro-descendants, Raizals or Palenqueras, indigenous people and the people rom (or gypsy).”

