A Jeep developed by Ferrari. This is not an error but a special and unique example of Grand Cherokee SRT8 with 468 HP of power that the car manufacturer from Maranello helped prepare for former president Luca Cordero di Montezemolo. This one-off, if it can be defined as such, was made in 2013 and is now on sale complete with an announcement on AutoScout24. The AutoVega dealership in Vicenza published the announcement and also provided some information on this unique Jeep.

Under the hood of this Grand Cherokee there is in fact a 6.4-liter V8 Hemi petrol engine capable of delivering 468 HP combined with a gearbox. 8-speed automatic transmission and of course all-wheel drive. In almost 10 years it has traveled 112,300 km and is offered for this at a price of 39,999 euros, a request that underlines the uniqueness of this specimen and the illustrious owner thus justifying the year of registration. Being a car prepared for the former Ferrari president, it is equipped with all the options, from the Full LED headlights to the panoramic roof up to a series of ADAS that today equip many cars as standard, such as ACC Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist. The car has a dedicated exhaust system and boasts a white livery with a brown leather interior. Judging from the photos, despite the more than 100,000 km traveled, this Ferrari developed Jeep appears to be in good condition. Who knows who will decide to buy it, maybe some wealthy collector attracted by the bond of this Grand Cherokee with the Prancing Horse.